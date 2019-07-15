Monday, 15 July 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
15 July 2019
standard
Free hire of boats to pick up rubbish from the river
Sonning Common care home plan ‘premature’
Care home plan for former Henley youth centre returns
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
CCTV ruled out as answer to problems at skate park
Former Olympians at regatta
Digby realises lifelong ambition as Leander Club bags five cups
GB squads unchanged for final World Cup of season
Knox makes light work of run chase
Girls retain school cup
Hat’s the way to do it! Boy George more than had it covered
Lear’s tragic descent is a mirror for our troubled times
Drama confirms it’s never easy being a film extra
Festival’s not only traditional — it’s quintessentially British
Rally’s harking back to the great days of steam
