Part-time Sales Assistant. The Corner Shop, Lower Shiplake. We are looking for a friendly, capable, flexible part-time sales assistant, 2 afternoons a week (Weds and Fri) occasional holiday and sickness cover. £9.00 per hour, minimum age 18, must be able to work unsupervised. This position is not suitable for a student. markcarolharvey@btconnect.com 0118 9402932.