Help required to join the domestic staff team at an estate in the Thames Valley. The house is run in an informal manner on a day to day basis. However, the family expect formal protocol when entertaining (they entertain regularly throughout the year, from formal shoots to summer parties). Suitable candidates for this role must be team players, have an interest in cooking and be flexible. Driving licence essential due to rural nature of the estate. Flexible hours will include Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sunday mornings. Please apply to slicence@simmonsandsons.com