Monday, 19 August 2019

Household/ Mothers Help, We require a reliable, hard working, cheerful person to help our busy household & office. The job is very varied and will include occasional school pick ups, running errands, food shopping and the feeding & caring of various animals (dogs, cats, chickens, alpacas & rabbits!) Flexibility and a muck-in attitude are key! Own car & driving license is required due to location and job requirements. Mon-Fri 10am-6pm + evenings & weekends by prior arrangement. Start Sept. Would suit a sensible gap year student or similar. aroberts@flyingfox.co.uk

