Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Administrator / Receptionist Part Time – approx. 10 hours per week. Including some early mornings, evenings, a Saturday morning rota and holiday cover. We are looking for a confident, self-motivated person, with excellent people skills to join the reception team at our busy physiotherapy clinic in Twyford. You will support the team of Physiotherapist by providing first class customer service and exceptional administrative support. Reception experience is not essential. Visit: www.physiocare.co.uk for more information and then email a covering letter and curriculum vitae for the attention of Karen Payne to: recruitment@physiocare.co.uk. Closing date: Friday 18th October 2019.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33