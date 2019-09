A Nanny required in Dubai. UAE to look after two boys aged 7 and 4 and new baby arriving in Feb. Nanny will have an assistant. Accommodation provided, small car with petrol for personal use, phone allowance, private medical one return ticket home each year. 30 days paid holiday per year and around 4,000 pounds per month tax free. Nanny must be over 28 years old. Please send CV to Robert Davis at: robertdavis48@hotmail.co.uk