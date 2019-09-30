Monday, 30 September 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
Campaigners disappointed at effect of Car Free Day
Travellers moved by police after camping on common
Theatre needs to replace old lights to stop fire risk
Raising of speed limit to 40mph challenged in court
Women’s regatta to receive £16,700 in grant from council
Elmbridge take marathon honours in top two divisions
Stacey assists in Emmer Green’s five star display
Shiplake end season on a winning note
Villagers fail to keep up with the run rate
Craig and Radley team up to win Memorial Cup
Crowds expected at 13th literary festival
Fancy reviewing the literary festival?
This train is running — but it could lose a carriage or two
