Administrator / Receptionist Part Time – approx. 10 hours per week. Including some early mornings, evenings, a Saturday morning rota and holiday cover. We are looking for a confident, self-motivated person, with excellent people skills to join the reception team at our busy physiotherapy clinic in Twyford. You will support the team of Physiotherapist by providing first class customer service and exceptional administrative support. Reception experience is not essential. Visit: www.physiocare.co.uk for more information and then email a covering letter and curriculum vitae for the attention of Karen Payne to: recruitment@physiocare.co.uk. Closing date: Friday 18th October 2019.