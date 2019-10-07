General Administrator Harringtons Reading LLP. Duties include providing organised administrative support to ensure efficient office operation, supporting manager and team through a variety of tasks. Good communication skills on the telephone and by email are vital, ensuring that duties are completed accurately delivered with high quality. Detail-focussed and comfortable working in a fast-paced office environment. Microsoft Word, Outlook and Excel is essential. Training on the bespoke system. Comfortable with handling electronic payment processes also required. Based in Sonning Common. 45 hours per week (some Saturdays) Salary scale - £22500 to £30000. Applications to adrian@harringtonsreading.co.uk