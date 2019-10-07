Monday, 07 October 2019

Bookkeeper/ accountant required by the Kenton Theatre in Henley. Two days per week, with flexibility to work at home part of the time. Working closely with the Honorary Treasurer and General Manager, duties include preparation of reports and management information, accounts payable, banking, show settlements, sales ledger and assisting in preparation of budgets and annual accounts. Knowledge of and experience with the Xero accounting system would be desirable. Please apply by email with a short CV to Michael Jamieson (Finance@kentontheatre.co.uk), from whom further information is available.

