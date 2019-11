Houseperson Wanted, to carry out combination of interior housekeeping and basic maintenance tasks as part of a team in a high end property in Wargrave. You should have a keen eye for detail, flexible approach, be diligent, non smoker, & pet-friendly. Mon-Fri and alternate Saturday mornings. Salary £25-35k depending on experience. In first instance please email cv to rjshenley@gmail.com,