Wargrave Pre School are looking for a Qualified level 3 practitioner to join our team. Hours required: Monday Thursday, 8.50-12.20pm. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 8.50am-3pm. 23 hours pw. Once a fortnight till 4 pm on a Wednesday. Term time only. £9 ph. Please email manager@wargravepreschool.com for an application form 0118 9403127.