Chef / Cook Wanted, We are looking for someone to work alongside our current Cook. We are a local pub that serves good pub food 7 days a week and cater for parties etc. The ideal candidate will be able to work on their own initiative and must be able to work weekends, Evenings and bank holidays. Qualifications preferred but experience also counts. Minimum of 30 hrs a week and pay dependant on experience. info@thebutchersarmspub.co.uk 0118 9721490.