Monday, 18 November 2019

Family run business looking for an experienced floor layer of domestic and contract flooring to join our team. Candidates must hold GCSEs in English and Maths grade C or above, an up to date CSCS card, full clean driving licence and preferably own vehicle. We are looking for someone who is hard working and confident in this field, able to use their initiative when working alone and engage with others when working as a team. Work includes, preparation of floor, laying flooring materials as per manufacturers guidelines, working in line with current health and safety regulations while upholding the values and high standard of work expected of Benson Floorlayers ltd. Materials provided. Please send CV to info@bensonfloorlayers.com

