Dog friendly live-in couple required, working for a professional couple at a small country house near Henley. Qualified gardener/ groundsman and housekeeper. 24 hours per week between the couple (two days gardening and one day housekeeping) in exchange for beautiful one-bed separate cottage. All utility costs paid and full expended and insured car in addition to four weeks holiday p.a. Start in early January. Please send CVs to buckscountryhouse@gmail.com.