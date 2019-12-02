PART-TIME ADMINISTRATOR – Greys Green. We are recruiting a part-time administrator to work 20 hours a week from 9.30am - 2.30 pm four days a week. Your position will be to oversee all administrative tasks such as liaising with clients, chasing copy for our magazines, and helping the sales team. We are looking for an individual who is friendly, has good communication skills, both written and verbal and a high level of accuracy and attention to detail. To apply, please send CV to Richard@moonscapemedia.net