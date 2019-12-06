Friday, 06 December 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
06 December 2019
Care staff wanted, weekends. Part-time/ full-time. AM/ PM. £14ph Plus mileage. Please email enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk or call 01491 411144.
standard
200 needed at sleep out for homelessness charity
Pretty as a picture and all for charity
Singer’s losing his sight but not showbiz sparkle
Woman hurt after tripping over base of old phone box
Trees against climate change
Gymnasts crowned regional and county champions
Pass the ball, grandpa, says boy in hockey team’s first
Fours head success
Waghorn wraps up comfortable home victory for Vikings
Test Match Special star was hit for six — by a bus
Piano maestro’s working his musical magic again
Living Advent Calendar off to a record start
Comedy godmother is a true voiceover artist
Win £100 worth of meat or a case of wine from Hare Hatch Sheeplands
Twain’s clothes-swap fable is a festive show with a difference
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should roof solar panels require planning permission?
vote!
