Monday, 09 December 2019

Receptionist Courtrai House. We are looking for a full-time receptionist to come and join our friendly team. Working hours would be Monday - Friday including one late night shift per week and two Saturday morning’s a month. We are looking for someone who can be highly organised, computer literate with excellent customer service skills. No previous experience is needed as full training will be given but a reception or dental background would be an advantage. Please send CV and Covering letter to pm.courtrai@portmanhealthcare.co.uk

