Monday, 16 December 2019
16 December 2019
standard
'I'll fight for constituency', says re-elected Henley MP
Estate installs replacement bridge
TV comedian visits brave foursome who join Big Sleep Out
Residents delighted with £70,000 refurbishment of play area
Man’s model race track raising money for charity
Henley Royal Regatta to run for six days from 2021
Regatta to add sixth day for more women’s events
Devereux sets the pace at scullers head
Battling Vikings fall short on their travels
Rupert House School crowned champions
‘If I were not in panto’ song brings Aladdin’s house down
Soloists deserved spotlight for Handel’s choral masterpiece
Tale of Aladdin and his lamp’s a festive feast of yin and yang
Musical guaranteed us a splashing time
Circus life will be its co-founder’s legacy
POLL: Have your say
Are you in favour of a sixth day of Henley Royal Regatta?
vote!
