Dental Nurse – Courtrai House. Due to expansion we are seeking a dental nurse to come and join our friendly team. This is a full-time, permanent position. We are looking for either a qualified dental nurse or a trainee dental nurse with experience. This is a great opportunity to broaden your skills and work with a high-level clinical team doing interesting specialist work as well as varied general dentistry. Please email: Jodie.salter@portmandental.co.uk or call 07538101417 for more information.