Flexible Hours/ Home Based Opportunity - salary circa £25k p.a + Commission based salary (no limit) plus expenses paid. Good Admin, computer skills (excel), telephone manner and organisational skills required. Min of 20 (office) hours per week - Where needed full training given, working mainly from home, some external meetings - own car needed. Please call Georgie Noone on 07495 601661 or send CV to PO BOX 1150, Aylesbury HP22 9SD