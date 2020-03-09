Care Staff Required
for a small friendly Henley based company, working in and around Henley. No experience needed as full training will be given. Uniforms are provided. We offer good rates of pay
£9.90 week days, £14.00 weekends, plus very good mileage rates.
Flexible hours could suit semi-retired or retired people. We are looking for car owners that have a compassionate nature, able to work as part of our team and use their own initiative. Please contact us on the following
01491 411144 or 07909 234397
or email:
enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk