Live in Housekeeper, Are you good at working in a team and would like a long term position? Full Time Housekeeper required for family with school age children. Picturesque rural setting, close to amenities and transport. General day to day household support ,cleaning, wardrobe management, laundry, shopping, basic cooking etc. Responsible for house sitting when we are away. Driving license a necessity. Must like children and animals. Accommodation within self contained flat with bills included. Attractive salary.We are happy household and need someone with a sunny can do attitude., petraframpton@mac.com,