Care Staff Required for a small friendly Henley based company, working in and around Henley. No experience needed as full training will be given. Uniforms are provided. We offer good rates of pay £9.90 weekdays, £14.00 weekends, plus very good mileage rates. Flexible hours could suit semi-retired or retired people. We are looking for car owners that have a compassionate nature, able to work as part of our team and use their own initiative. Please contact us on the following 01491 411144 or 07909 234397 or email: enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk