Part-time Bookings Manager required for Eye & Dunsden Village Hall to organise hall bookings for public and private events and for occasional caretaking and light cleaning. EDVH is a thriving community hub, recently magnificently refurbished and now very popular. 10-15 hours per week; £11 per hour. Welcome pack and full details at dunsdenvillagehall.co.uk/Bookingsmanager Closing date: Friday 22nd May.