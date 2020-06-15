Trinity Primary School are seeking friendly, patient and fun loving people who enjoy working with children to join our team of lunchtime supervisors. You will work both indoors and outdoors on a rota basis, supervising meal and playtimes to ensure lunchtime is a happy time for the children.Working Hours are 12 noon – 2pm Monday - Friday. If you are interested in joining us, please contact the Jules Stow on 01491 575887or office.3254@trinity.oxon.sch.uk. The successful candidate will be subject to an enhanced DBS check. Trinity CE School is committed to the protection and safety of its pupils.