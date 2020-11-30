Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Nettlebed Surgeryhas a Vacancy in its Patient Services Team. The Patient Services team at Nettlebed Surgery is key to effective communication between practice and patient. Team members are multitasking, IT literate, good communicators, innovative and extremely efficient and reliable. If this is your skill set, and you think this role might be right for you please apply to the email below. Previous experience in working in a medical centre environment will be an advantage. The current vacancy is part-time 25.5 hours a week. Please apply to annsadler@nhs.net or ring to speak to Ann on 01491 641204. The closing date is Friday 11th December.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33