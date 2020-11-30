Nettlebed Surgeryhas a Vacancy in its Patient Services Team. The Patient Services team at Nettlebed Surgery is key to effective communication between practice and patient. Team members are multitasking, IT literate, good communicators, innovative and extremely efficient and reliable. If this is your skill set, and you think this role might be right for you please apply to the email below. Previous experience in working in a medical centre environment will be an advantage. The current vacancy is part-time 25.5 hours a week. Please apply to annsadler@nhs.net or ring to speak to Ann on 01491 641204. The closing date is Friday 11th December.