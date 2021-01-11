Dog friendly live-in couple required, working at a small country house near Marlow. Gardener/ groundsman and housekeeper. 16 hours per person per week (two days gardening and two days housekeeping with occasional dog sitting) in exchange for beautiful one-bed separate cottage. All utility costs paid as well as use of the gym, tennis court and swimming pool (in summer months) at times to be agreed. Four weeks holiday p.a. Would suit semi-retired couple or a couple with other work commitments. Please send CVs to buckscountryhouse@gmail.com.