Monday, 22 February 2021

Administrator Financial Planning required Full-Time. This is a great opportunity to join an award winning Wealth Management Company. Ideally you will have a minimum of two years’ experience working in financial services and experience of supporting advisers working with high net worth clients. You should have good written and verbal communication skills, excellent attention to detail with a focus on delivering an exceptional service to clients. Financial services qualifications would be an advantage and we actively support/encourage attaining further qualifications. Please email: kay.harrison@harpsden.com with a covering letter and your CV by Wednesday 24th February, setting out why you would be ideal for the role. No agencies please. www.harpsden.com

