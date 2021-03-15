Nettlebed Surgery is currently advertising the following vacancies. We are a small GP surgery based in rural Oxfordshire, near to Henley-on-Thames. We are currently seeking to recruit to our Patient Services team. This role is key to effective communication between practice and patient. Team members are multitasking, IT literate, good communicators, innovative and extremely efficient and reliable. If this is your skill set, and you think this role might be right for you please apply to the email below. The current vacancy is part time 25.5 hours a week. Previous experience in working in a medical centre environment is desirable but not essential. Following the loss of our graduate we are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic dispenser or pharmacy technician to fill a vacancy in our dispensary. A formal qualification at NVQ2 or NVQ3 level is desirable but not essential. If you would like to discuss this post in more detail please contact Ann Sadler annsadler@nhs.net or call on 01491 641204. Informal visits are encouraged. Salary will be based on pharmacy experience and qualifications. This is a shared role, and we are currently seeking to fill 21 hours a week. Closing date Sunday 28 March 2021.