No.25 is hiring!! Contact us if you fit the below. Full Time Barista Hero - With some experience ideally but not essential. Full Time Kitchen Legend - Running our busy little kitchen and more. Personality, application, ability to learn and availability on weekends as well as weekdays are the keys so don't worry if you do not have experience. 25 high street Benson Ox10 6RP Email: no25benson@gmail.com Mobile: 07711 803159.