Monday, 29 March 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
29 March 2021
standard
Women chosen to be mayor and deputy
Plan to dedicate area of river to wild swimming only
Developer eyes mansion for flats and care home
School allays fears over congestion and parking
HGV campaign delayed after meeting is cut short
Swim sold out in only one week
Take a dip in water
Girls’ game
Players plea
Film fan’s tribute to musicals
Prog rockers picking up the pieces after year of shifting sands
Interactive play rings changes
Seascape’s dig at Don
My lockdown hobby is making putty fantasy models
POLL: Have your say
Should you be allowed in a pub if you haven’t had the vaccine?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33