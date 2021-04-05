Monday, 05 April 2021
Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
Regatta plans to strengthen riverbank to stop erosion
Council bids to stop pub being turned into house
Wedding venues upset by confusion over restrictions
New clubhouse plan crumbles
Henley Royal Regatta to go ahead
Bowls clubs getting ready to re-open for new season
Gymnast gives children virtual class
We need another sprinkle of fortune
Royals drop place after only one win in four
Gandalf to play Hamlet
Woodland wanders inspired poet’s love of natural world
Zoom in for laughs
Youth choir looking for new members ahead of April ‘restart’
Mountain adventure
