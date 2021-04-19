A charity based in Henley serving marginalised communities, seeks Volunteer Advocates to assist vulnerable clients with communication difficulties in liaising with a range of organisations such as the DVLA, local councils, domestic violence charities and legal representatives. Experience working with vulnerable adults, strong writing skills and/or experience in the advocacy/legal sectors would be beneficial. For more information, please email samuel.bowden@margaretclitherow.org Margaret Clitherow Trust; Reg Charity No. 1163629.