Monday, 19 April 2021

A charity based in Henley serving marginalised communities, seeks Volunteer Advocates to assist vulnerable clients with communication difficulties in liaising with a range of organisations such as the DVLA, local councils, domestic violence charities and legal representatives. Experience working with vulnerable adults, strong writing skills and/or experience in the advocacy/legal sectors would be beneficial. For more information, please email samuel.bowden@margaretclitherow.org Margaret Clitherow Trust; Reg Charity No. 1163629.

