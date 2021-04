Full time assistant chef required at a busy, private members golf club. You will be working as part of a small friendly team but must also have the ability to work well on your own. Our menu is all homemade and freshly prepared daily. Hours are on a 7 day rota basis with the occasional evening and own transport is essential. We are offering excellent rates of pay and conditions to the successful applicant. Please email: gm@huntercombegolfclub.co.uk f.a.o Josh Wimlett (Head chef)