Monday, 26 April 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
26 April 2021
standard
Network Rail refuses to refurbish ‘eyesore’ bridge
Takeaway scores poorly in latest hygiene inspection
Lorry driven wrong way up street and gets stuck as parked cars block way
Graffiti vandal’s spree branded ‘pathetic’
Steps into river area for wild swimming
Royal regatta sets dates for five-day event
Leander rowers lead way as Great Britain top table
Michael Cusden — 1944-2021
Nicholls excited to play hometown club double-header
Woodley scores brace as side keep noses in front
Coffee shop’s ‘topless’ takeaways campaign boiling up
Regal set to re-open in May
‘Professional troublemaker’ and comedian on tour
Help out at theatre
Unfaithful politician stars on theatre’s comeback trail
POLL: Have your say
Will you vote in the May 6 council elections?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33