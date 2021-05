Sponsorship and Fundraising Coordinator for Henley Youth Festival. Responsible for applying for sponsorship and grants, running Friends scheme, attending fundraising events, liaising with HYF committee, ensuring appropriate publicity of sponsors. Approx half day a week over year, £12/ hr + possible commission for large new sponsors secured. Flexible hours. Please contact hyfinfo@gmail.com for full job spec. Closing date 17 May 2021.