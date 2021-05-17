Monday, 17 May 2021

Workshop Assistant/ Delivery Driver needed two days a week for family run business in Chalgrove. You will be driving our small van to deliver orders predominantly in the South of England but sometimes you may need to go further afield, there will be some light lifting. In the workshop you will be assisting with prepping panels for upholstery and generally helping to fulfil orders. Full training will be given so no set skills required, you will need to be comfortable using power tools, enthusiastic, happy to muck in and most importantly reliable. Our business motor insurance dictates a clean driving licence and aged over 25. If you’d like to apply please Email: david@cathrinecharles.co.uk or telephone 07919 242078.

