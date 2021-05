Apprentice Civil Engineer A Level school leaver wanted to join civil engineering consultancy in central Henley. In addition to a passion for engineering you must have 3 good A Levels including Maths or Engineering BTEC with higher maths module. Great opportunity to gain a degree with no need for student finance! Send CV and covering letter to julia.brereton@simpsoneng.com or see http://www.simpsoneng.com/Home/Careers for more information.