SITE SUPERVISOR/ ASSESSOR and basic surveying/ estimating. May suit semi-retired individual. Roofing Experience Welcome. Knowledge of basic contractual procedures. Basic IT skills, able to prepare and send correspondence. Prepare Estimates and costings. Able to represent the company and interface with clients Job Types: Part-time, Contract. Salary Negotiable. Tele-Sales Professional Telephone Manner. Experienced Office Based, Capable of Obtaining Results. Good Earning Potential. Small Friendly Business, Flexible hours. Self Employed Role. Job Type: Contract. Salary Negotiable. Call 01491 579659 or email: accounts@bondrightroofing.co.uk

