Senior Account Manager, Fenella Smith are looking for an experienced Account Manager to create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers. The role is to oversee a portfolio of customers; one of our key global trade accounts, our independent retail partners around the world and to act as customer service contact for our D2C enquiries. Our ideal candidate is an experienced detail-oriented professional who can manage the complex end to end process of ensuring smooth delivery of our products around the globe. Please apply with CV to pa@fenellasmith.com