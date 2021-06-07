Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Care Staff Required for a small friendly Henley based company, working in and around Henley. No experience needed as full training will be given. Uniforms are provided. We offer good rates of pay £9.90 weekdays, £14.00 weekends, plus very good mileage rates. Flexible hours could suit semi-retired or retired people. We are looking for car owners that have a compassionate nature, able to work as part of our team and use their own initiative. Please contact us on the following 01491 411144 or 07909 234397 or email: enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33