Full-time Front of house person required at golf club. Waiting on tables, for members and visitors. A smart appearance and good communication skills along with a cheerful personality are a must. You will be working as part of a small team in a very pleasant environment offering good pay and conditions. Work is on a rota basis of 40 hours per week to include weekends and the occasional evening. Please Email: office@huntercombegolfclub.co.uk for the attention of Neil Willis (Head steward)