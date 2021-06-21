Event Manager required for Summer Screens Outdoor Cinema. Summer Screens provides a luxury outdoor cinema experience in exclusive locations across the UK. As the event manager you will be required to oversee the general running of the event including full set up, and manage a small team of event crew alongside the in house event team. A full UK driving license is required and we would prefer that you only apply if you have a minimum of 2 years event management experience. For more information please visit the jobs page on our website Jobs - Summer Screens Open Air Cinema or email jobs@summerscreens.co.uk You will need to be available from July 12th to mid-September, approx. 30 hours a week. Evenings and weekends.