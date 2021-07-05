Monday, 05 July 2021

PA to Chairman Part-time - two to three mornings a week. We are currently looking for a traditional, experienced and highly organised, PA for our company Chairman to work part time from his home office. In addition to traditional PA duties this role encompasses Special Events plus the administration of a variety of businesses including property in the UK and France, charter vessels plus several vehicles. Candidates should have solid experience of Apple Mac systems including Word and, to a lesser extent, Excel. Own transportation required. If you feel you have the right skills and experience are interested, please email your CV and a letter of application to narelleinhenley@gmail.com

