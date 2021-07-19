Nettlebed Surgery has a Vacancy for a Patient Services team member. We are a small, friendly GP surgery based in rural Oxfordshire, near to Henley on Thames. We are currently seeking to recruit to our Patient Services team. This role is key to effective communication between practice and patients. Team members are multitasking, IT literate, good communicators, innovative and extremely efficient and reliable. If this is your skill set, and you think this role might be right for you please send your CV and/ or covering letter to the email below. The current vacancy is to cover 13:00 – 18:30 Monday to Thursday but we would be happy to divide this between 2 people. So if you are looking for a couple of afternoons a week, and you think you might fit the bill, please get in touch. Previous experience of working within a medical centre environment is desirable but not essential. Please apply to: annsadler@nhs.net or ring to speak to Ann on 01491 641204. The closing date is Tuesday 24 August.