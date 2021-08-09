Part-time housekeeper, Wallingford area; live out - must have own transport; 16 hr / week, but must be willing to work some evenings (incl Friday / Saturday) and do some childcare for girl, 10yo. All cleaning, laundry (incl changing beds) and ironing, unpacking grocery deliveries, plus occasional errands (eg drop dry-cleaning, buy groceries). Simple cooking a plus. Non-smoker preferred, plus willingness to work with puppy in future. References, proof of right to work in UK, DBS check, proof of self employed status and C-19 vaccination required. tozertozer@gmail.com 01491 599904.