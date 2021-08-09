Monday, 09 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Part-time housekeeper, Wallingford area; live out - must have own transport; 16 hr / week, but must be willing to work some evenings (incl Friday / Saturday) and do some childcare for girl, 10yo. All cleaning, laundry (incl changing beds) and ironing, unpacking grocery deliveries, plus occasional errands (eg drop dry-cleaning, buy groceries). Simple cooking a plus. Non-smoker preferred, plus willingness to work with puppy in future. References, proof of right to work in UK, DBS check, proof of self employed status and C-19 vaccination required. tozertozer@gmail.com 01491 599904.

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33