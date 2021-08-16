Monday, 16 August 2021

Care Staff Required In Henley and surrounding villages. We are a small friendly Henley based company established for over 23 years. We provide all aspects of care for the elderly living in their own homes. We are looking for compassionate friendly people who are able to work on their own as well as part of our team. No experience is necessary as full training and support will be given. We offer good rates of pay £9.90 weekdays £14.00 weekends Double time for bank holidays plus 45 pence per mile millage rate and paid Holidays. Uniforms are provided. Must be a car owner driver. We have a range of hours to suit most, full time and part time positions available. To apply or for more information please contact Premier Personal Care Tel 01491 411144 or 07909 234397 or email: enquiries@premierpersonalcare.co.uk or pop into our office at 122 Greys Road Henley-on-Thames RG9 1QW

