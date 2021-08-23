Monday, 23 August 2021

We are looking for a Full-Time Sales Adviser with a willingness to work within an established floor team. A genuine passion and understanding of women’s luxury fashion and the ability to implement this knowledge in a commercial environment is essential. This role is permanent and requires a minimum 2 year commitment to the business, as a full time role it will include Saturdays and the hours of work will be 9:15 - 17:45. If you wish to apply please send a cover letter and your CV to sales@fluidity-f2.com with the subject line FULL TIME SALES.

