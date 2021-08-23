Financial Controller £30 - 45k DOE - Reading, UK. Reporting to CEO, we are looking for a hands-on Financial Controller to become a key member of the team. In this varied and fast-paced role you will be responsible for the daily financial information and recording of financial transactions of the Company, preparation of monthly management accounts, coordinating the compilation of the statutory accounts and maintaining an effective financial control environment. Please contact sophia.jadir@networkcritical.com with your CV.